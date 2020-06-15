Red Flag Warning issued June 15 at 1:23PM MST until June 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 15 at 1:23PM MST until June 16 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MST Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 150, including the Tohono
O’odham Nation and far western Pima county.
* TIMING…1 PM through 7 PM MST Tuesday
* WINDS…Southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Humidity levels dropping to 6 to 9 percent
during the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are expected to develop. A combination of strong winds…low
relative humidity…and dry vegetation will create the potential
for rapid and erratic fire growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.