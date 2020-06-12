American Red Cross gives Tucson residents tips to stay safe during Monsoon

TUCSON - On Friday, the American Red Cross provided heavy rain and flood safety tips for people living in the Tucson area. Monsoon will officially begin on June 15, 2020.

"While summer brings the promise of hot weather and trips to the pool, it also brings a variety of conditions that can include thunderstorms, heavy rain, severe weather, and an increased risk of flooding," the American Red Cross said in a press release.

When heavy rain occurs, the American Red Cross said people should keep the following tips in mind:

· Turnaround don’t drown. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

· If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

· Tune in to your local radio station, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radio station, or news channels for the latest updates.

· If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

· Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

· If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

· If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

The American Red Cross has also urged people to put together an emergency kit for the event a severe thunderstorm occurs.

"Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury," the American Red Cross said.

The American Red Cross said people should know their community’s evacuation plan, create a household disaster plan and practice it and have a battery-powered or hand-crank radio.