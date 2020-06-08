Red Flag Warning issued June 8 at 2:34AM MST until June 8 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Red Flag Warning issued June 8 at 2:34AM MST until June 8 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zone 153 and the eastern
half of Fire Weather Zone 152.
* TIMING…11 am MST this morning through 7 pm MST this evening.
* WINDS…West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40
mph developing this afternoon with peak speeds between 2 and 6
pm.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 12 percent in the valleys and 10 to
17 percent across high terrain.
* IMPACTS…Any ongoing or new fires will have the potential to
spread rapidly and/or have extended spotting distances.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.