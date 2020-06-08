Getting Answers: Can the coronavirus be spread through drinking water?

TUCSON- As temperatures continue to reach triple digits, questions have come up about if the coronavirus can be spread through drinking water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the coronavirus has not been detected in drinking water.

The CDC stated on its website: "Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19."

When it comes to drinking tap water, the United States Environmental Protection Agency recommends people can continue to drink tap water as usual.

The EPA stated on its website: "EPA has established regulations with treatment requirements for public water systems that prevent waterborne pathogens such as viruses from contaminating drinking water. These treatment requirements include filtration and disinfectants such as chlorine that remove or kill pathogens before they reach the tap."

The EPA also stated that boiling water is not required as a precaution against COVID-19.

If you have a question about the coronavirus, email GettingAnswers@KVOA.com and News 4 Tucson's Priscilla Casper will answer questions during the 6 p.m. newscast.