Crews continue to battle the Bighorn Fire with only 10% containment

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Fire crews have been fighting the Bighorn Fire since Friday night's lighting strike. As of Monday, it is 10% contained with 175 crews fighting the fire.

So far, more than 2,550 acres have been burned.

Thankfully, no one has been injured and wildlife has been dubbed safe by officials.

In fact, crews said this fire will help the animals, especially the Bighorn Sheep. The fire is burning some of dried up vegetation where mountain lions like to scope out their prey.

At this time, the fire is not threatening any homes. In effect, there is no need for residents to evacuate at this time.

Fire crews have been working very hard since Friday night's thunderstorm.

"We have had the helicopter drop the water buckets. We have had the airplane do the slurry drop," said Bighorn Fire Spokesman Adam Jarrold. "We have also had hotshot crews on the ground. The hotshot crews go in and they help reinforce those lines of the slurry."

As crews continue to battle the fire, Temporary Flight Restrictions have been put in place. This means no drones are allowed in this area.

Monday afternoon, a drone was spotted in the air and aircraft operations had to be grounded.

Unfortunately, this delayed the crews from battling the fire.