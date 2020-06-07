Red Flag Warning issued June 7 at 2:40PM MST until June 8 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MST Monday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…All of Fire Weather Zone 153 and the eastern
half of Fire Weather Zone 152.
* TIMING…11 am MST Monday morning through 7 pm MST Monday
evening.
* WINDS…West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around
35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…7 to 12 percent in the valleys and 10 to 15
percent across high terrain.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.