Celebrities celebrate class of 2020 with virtual commencement ceremony

TUCSON - YouTube hosted its 'Dear Class of 2020' celebration today.

The virtual commencement ceremony featured addresses from former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama, as well Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Several celebs also made appearances including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Hasan Minhaj, Jennifer Lopez, Billy porter and Lady Gaga.



"So graduates, I hope that what you're going through right now can be your wake up call. That is pushes you, not just to think about what kind of career you want to build, but what kind of person do you want to be," Michelle Obama said, "And here the thing, you have to opportunity to learn these valuable lessons faster the generations before you. And you can learn the together as cohort of young people ready to take on the world, no matter how tumultuous it may be."

