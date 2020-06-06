Red Flag Warning issued June 6 at 2:30AM MST until June 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MST

this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire weather zone 153 and the eastern 2/3rds of

zone 152 including the Chiricahua Mountains.

* TIMING…From 10 am this morning through 6 pm this evening.

* WINDS…Will increase late this morning to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts near 40 mph. The highest gusts will be over higher

terrain. Winds over the high terrain will be gusty right at the

start of the morning and spread to the valley floors by noon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Will begin to drop below 15 percent around

10 am southern areas and quickly dropping below 15% other areas

by 1 pm. Minimum humidity levels will range from 6 percent in

the valleys to 15% at the highest peaks.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.