White House abandons social distancing protocols for reporters amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — The White House abandoned social distancing for reporters attending President Donald Trump's Rose Garden event Friday.

The reason? It looks better, according to the presidential aide who ordered the journalists' seats to be placed closer together.

That has angered the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, who says the Trump administration needlessly put reporters at greater danger of catching the coronavirus.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says he ordered the change, noting that reporters are tested and have their temperature checked. From his perch behind the podium, Trump noticed, saying it “looks much better.”