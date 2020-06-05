 Skip to Content

Idaho residents on unemployment to receive $1,500 bonus for returning to work

12:09 pm Uncategorized

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho residents on unemployment could receive a one-time bonus of up to $1,500 to return to work under a plan Gov. Brad Little announced Friday.

The Republican governor says he’s concerned unemployment benefits could encourage people to stay home.

The $100 million in bonus incentive money is from the $1.25 billion Idaho received in federal relief. Part-time workers would receive $750 under the governor’s plan.

The state's unemployment rate has rocketed to 11.5%. But Idaho is in the third stage of Little's four-stage plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, and there are signs the economy is turning around. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film