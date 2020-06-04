Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 2:39AM MST until June 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued June 4 at 2:39AM MST until June 4 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures between
102 and 109.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San
Pedro River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.