At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Santa Rosa, or 29 miles north of Sells, moving north at 10 mph.

Another strong thunderstorm was located 2 miles south and southwest

of Kaka.

Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph and blowing dust will

be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and

Santa Rosa School.