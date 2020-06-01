Special Weather Statement issued June 1 at 5:40PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 537 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of several

strong thunderstorm across the central portions of the Tohono Oodham

Nation. These storms were moving slowly to the northwest.

Dime size hail, brief heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 mph and

blowing dust will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Anegam, Palo Verde Stand, Ak Chin, Queens

Well, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi, Santa Rosa Ranch,

Sil Nakya, San Luis – Sells District, San Luis and Rincon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.