Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 1 at 5:23PM MST until June 1 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 521 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Davis-Monthan

Air Force Base, and is now drifting very slowly westward. Wind

gusts in excess of 50 mph have been recorded with this storm as

well as heavy rain.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar and gauge indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, South Tucson,

Tucson International Airport, Catalina Foothills, Summit and Rita

Ranch.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 258 and 272.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 61 and 63.

Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 71.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.