Flood Advisory issued June 1 at 5:35PM MST until June 1 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 532 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to several

thunderstorms moving over the same area. This will cause minor

flooding in the advisory area. Over an inch of rain has already

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

the Anegan Wash from San Isidro up through Santa Rosa Ranch,

likely affecting route 15.

Additional rainfall of an inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of washes

and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.