Dust Advisory issued June 1 at 7:20PM MST until June 1 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Dust Advisory issued June 1 at 7:20PM MST until June 1 at 7:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Dust Advisory for…
Maricopa County in south central Arizona…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 745 PM MST.
* At 720 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10
miles northwest of Chui-Chu to 14 miles east of Big Horn to 8 miles
south of Freeman, moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Less than three miles visibility with strong wind in
excess of 30 mph.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Hazardous travel.
* This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 133 and 163.
AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 169.
Locations impacted include…
Freeman, Big Horn and Stanfield.
Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving
conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in
dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep
your foot off the brake.