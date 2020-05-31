Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:53PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Kearny, or 13 miles southwest of Hayden, moving
northwest at 20 mph.
Wind gusts of 45 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Kearny, Dudleyville, Cactus Forest and Kelvin.
Heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring
with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a
thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.