Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:53PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 452 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Kearny, or 13 miles southwest of Hayden, moving

northwest at 20 mph.

Wind gusts of 45 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Kearny, Dudleyville, Cactus Forest and Kelvin.

Heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a

thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.