Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 3:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 349 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northwest of Tubac, moving northeast at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Green Valley, Amado and Arivaca Junction.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.