Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 2:02PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 201 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm just

west of Green Valley, moving north at 10 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm, along with

blowing dust.

Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Three Points and Summit.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.