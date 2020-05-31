Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 2:34PM MST until May 31 at 3:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 315 PM MST.

* At 232 PM MST, an area of strong to severe thunderstorms was

located near Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson and Green Valley, moving

north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Sahuarita, Green Valley, Vail, Corona De Tucson and Summit.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 278 and 282.

Interstate 19 between mile markers 37 and 50.

Route 83 between mile markers 57 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.