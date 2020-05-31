Flood Advisory issued May 31 at 5:18PM MST until May 31 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 512 PM MST, Thunderstorms in the advisory area have dissipated and

the rain is ending. Gauges and radar estimates suggest nearly 2

inches of rain fell in portions of the advisory area. Even though

the rain has ended it will take some time for the water to recede.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

The Sopori Wash and Panitas Wash are likely to see flooding over the

next hour or two.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.