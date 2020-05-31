Flood Advisory issued May 31 at 4:24PM MST until May 31 at 7:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
North central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 715 PM MST.
* At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
areas between Arivaca and Amado.
This includes the Arivaca road from Arivaca to near Arivaca
Junction. The Sopori Wash and Panitas Wash are likely to see
flooding over the next couple of hours.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.