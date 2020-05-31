Flood Advisory issued May 31 at 3:13PM MST until May 31 at 6:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 310 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area

where 1.5 inches of rain has fallen over the southern Patagonia

Mountains.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

the Santa Cruz River east of the Nogales International Airport,

Kino Springs and Lochiel.

Additional rainfall of an inch is possible over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

This includes Route 82 between mile markers 5 and 10.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of washes

and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.