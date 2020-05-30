Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:43PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 742 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Goldfield, or near Apache Junction, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Apache Junction, Round Valley, Gold Canyon, Sugarloaf Mountain,

Ballantine Trailhead, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield,

Usery Mountain Park, Saguaro Lake, Canyon Lake, Superstition

Mountains, Four Peaks, Kings Ranch, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area

and Tortilla Flat.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 198 and 200.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 198 and 214.

AZ Route 202 near mile marker 27.