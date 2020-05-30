Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 7:12PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 711 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Seville, or near Sun Lakes, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and dust will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City

Hall, Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, San

Tan Valley, Seville, Freestone Park, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport,

San Tan Mountain Park and Higley.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 163 and 168.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 32 and 49.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.