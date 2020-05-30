Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 3:42PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 3:42PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 341 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong
thunderstorms, with one in particular 13 miles northwest of Three
Points, or 26 miles southwest of Marana, moving northeast at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park
West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Silver Bell.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.