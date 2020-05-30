Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 3:42PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 341 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking several strong

thunderstorms, with one in particular 13 miles northwest of Three

Points, or 26 miles southwest of Marana, moving northeast at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Marana, Three Points, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park

West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, San Pedro and Silver Bell.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.