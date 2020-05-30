COVID-19 in Arizona: 19,255 cases, 903 reported deaths

PHOENIX — State health officials reported an additional 18 COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The statewide total is now 903.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 19,255 with 790 newly reported cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 307,715 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6 percent have come back positive.

Arizona's last COVID-19 testing blitz will be held Saturday at various locations across Arizona.

The blitz aims to test 10,000-20,000 Arizonans for COVID-19 in a day.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 9,522

Pima: 2,290

Pinal: 837

Santa Cruz: 297

Cochise: 72

Yuma: 979

La Paz: 70

Mohave: 383

Yavapai: 296

Coconino: 1,123

Navajo: 1,833

Gila: 30

Graham: 28

Greenlee: 4

Apache: 1,491

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.