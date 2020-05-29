Dust Advisory issued May 29 at 4:57PM MST until May 29 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 5 PM MST, strong winds and blowing dust were moving northward

through portions of Pinal County. The blowing dust is expected to

continue moving into northwest Pinal County before subsiding.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 30 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 186 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 175 and 178.

US Highway 60 between mile markers 212 and 215.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.