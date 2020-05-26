New COVID-19 testing technology waiting on FDA approval

TUCSON - PathogenDx, a company based here in Tucson, has created a new test that would detect if someone has COVID-19, the flu or even the common cold.

"We started this COVID project on March 12th," Milan Patel CEO of PathogenDx said, "At a board meeting they said go ahead and design the chip. So we designed this test in a matter of 5 weeks."

The company is waiting on FDA approval to launch the testing with hopes of offering it to dozens of labs across the country.

"We hope to scale it over the next three months," Patel said, "We believe that given the support from the federal government and the FDA...That we can get to about 4 million tests a month."

The insurance reimbursed test is done by a nose swab or saliva and provides results in 6 hours.

Besides the test, the company is also rolling out an environmental test. The test detects if COVID-19 is in the air by an air and surface swab.

Patel says their environmental test has already been tried out in office settings in San Francisco. He's hoping to roll out the devices for schools, gyms, and even hospitals.

For Patel and his team the new technology is all about helping the world during this pandemic.

"When the human spirit is with you, you can achieve anything, you can conquer anything," Patel said.

