Excessive Heat Warning issued May 26 at 6:51AM MST until May 30 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued May 26 at 6:51AM MST until May 30 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with High temperatures
expected to range from 103 to 108 Thursday and Saturday and
peaking at 104 to 110 on Friday. Overnight low temperatures
will also be much warmer than normal during this time.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…From noon Thursday to 8 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.