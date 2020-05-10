Special Weather Statement issued May 10 at 4:35PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Randolph, or near Coolidge, moving north at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible. Strong winds may also create
localized areas of blowing dust and reduced visibilities down to one
mile.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Coolidge, La Palma, Blackwater, Randolph, Coolidge Airport
and Valley Farms.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 140.
AZ Route 79 between mile markers 131 and 136.