At 432 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of South Mountain Park, or 12 miles west of Sun Lakes,

moving east at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Strong

winds may also create blowing dust.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa and Pinal

Counties.

This includes AZ Route 347 between mile markers 178 and 187.