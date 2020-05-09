Special Weather Statement issued May 9 at 6:17PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13

miles southeast of Santa Rosa, or 21 miles north of Sells. This storm

was nearly stationary over Sil Nakya.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Sil Nakya.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.