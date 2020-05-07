Excessive Heat Warning issued May 7 at 2:07PM MST until May 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued May 7 at 2:07PM MST until May 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San
Pedro River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.