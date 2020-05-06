Excessive Heat Warning issued May 6 at 9:25AM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging

from 102 to 108.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper

Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South

Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San

Pedro River Valley.

* WHEN…For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM MST

this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 10

AM to 8 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.