Excessive Heat Warning issued May 6 at 3:18PM MST until May 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued May 6 at 3:18PM MST until May 7 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging
from 102 to 108.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San
Pedro River Valley.
* WHEN…For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM MST this
evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 8
PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes.