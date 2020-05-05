Face mask warning ends in murder in Michigan

(WEYI/NBC News) Michigan authorities are searching for two men accused of murdering a Family Dollar security guard after he warned a woman that face masks are required inside the store.

Several witnesses say Calvin James Munerlyn, who was working as a security guard at the Family Dollar in Flint, and a female got into a verbal altercation after Munerlyn told the female's daughter she needed to wear a mask inside the store.

The prosecutor says the woman spit on Munerlyn and was forced to leave.

Prosecutor David Leyton says a short time later, the woman returned with the two men identified as 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague Jr., her husband, and 23-year-old Ramonyea Travon Bishop, her son.

Both men entered the store and confronted Munerlyn.

According to authorities, Bishop pulled out a gun, shot Munerlyn in the head and then fled the scene.

