Excessive Heat Warning issued May 5 at 2:17PM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued May 5 at 2:17PM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging
from 102 to 108.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San
Pedro River Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses for much of the
population, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.