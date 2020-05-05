Excessive Heat Warning issued May 5 at 2:17PM MST until May 6 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging

from 102 to 108.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Upper

Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South

Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper San

Pedro River Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses for much of the

population, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.