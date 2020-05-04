 Skip to Content

TPD officer involved in crash on east side

2:14 pm Uncategorized
TPD crash of
Courtesy: Jennifer Dickson

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after after a Tucson Police Department officer was involved in a crash that occurred Monday morning on the east side.

According to TPD, an officer was heading to a priority call when the individual was involved in a crash near the intersection of Tanque Verde Road and Camino Principal.

TPD said the road was temporarily blocked due to the crash, but has since been reopened.

Police said no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film