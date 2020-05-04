TPD officer involved in crash on east side

TUCSON - An investigation is underway after after a Tucson Police Department officer was involved in a crash that occurred Monday morning on the east side.

According to TPD, an officer was heading to a priority call when the individual was involved in a crash near the intersection of Tanque Verde Road and Camino Principal.

TPD said the road was temporarily blocked due to the crash, but has since been reopened.

Police said no injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

