Excessive Heat Warning issued April 30 at 2:28AM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100

to 107.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson

Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River

Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and can lead to heat stroke.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a

matter of minutes.