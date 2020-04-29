President Trump heading to Arizona next week

TUCSON - After weeks of staying in Washington because of the pandemic, President Trump is going to start traveling again.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he is heading to Arizona next week.

“I think I'm going to Arizona next week, and we look forward to that, and I'm going to, I hope Ohio very soon and we're going to start to move around,” he said. “Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future we're going to have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other.”

Trump continued, “I hope that we're going to be able to do some good old fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone's going wild because they love our country."

Trump added starting-up rallies depends, at least, partially on the states, but he hopes it will happen before the election.