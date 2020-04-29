Excessive Heat Warning issued April 29 at 4:06PM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100

to 107.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson

Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River

Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and can lead to heat stroke.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children

and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather

when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of

minutes.