Excessive Heat Warning issued April 29 at 2:55AM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued April 29 at 2:55AM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100
to 107.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and can lead to heat stroke.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
