Excessive Heat Warning issued April 28 at 2:17PM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued April 28 at 2:17PM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100
to 107.
* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River
Valley.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and can lead to heat stroke.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.