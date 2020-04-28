Excessive Heat Warning issued April 28 at 2:17PM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures from 100

to 107.

* WHERE…Western Pima County, Tohono O’odham Nation, Tucson

Metro Area, South Central Pinal County and Upper Gila River

Valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps

and heat exhaustion to develop and can lead to heat stroke.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.