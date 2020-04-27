Excessive Heat Warning issued April 27 at 1:40PM MST until April 30 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
…Hot Week for Late April will peak on Thursday…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with unseasonable temperatures
from 100 to 105.
* WHERE…Western Pima County and Upper Gila River Valley.
* WHEN…From late Thursday morning through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Early season high Heat Risk will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly
for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.