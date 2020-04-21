Red Flag Warning issued April 21 at 2:20AM MST until April 21 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MST
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* TIMING…2 PM MST this afternoon to 7 PM MST this evening.
* WINDS…Sustained 20-foot west winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between
9 and 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.
* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.