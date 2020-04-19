Hiker rescued from dehydration at Catalina State Park

TUCSON - Golder Ranch Firefighters, Northwest Fire, Pima County Sheriff Search and Rescue Deputies and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association responded to a call from Romero pools from a hiker in his 20's who was dehydrated.

After giving the hiker water, he was able to head back down the trail with crew members and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

Pima County Search and Rescue Deputies and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association say they responded to multiple rescues on Friday.

One of those calls they say was not even accessible because of the high amount of vehicles blocking the road.

Rescue at Tanque Verde Falls. Unfortunately rescue crews can’t access the scene due to the large amount of vehicles blocking the road. If vehicles can’t pass due to your parking, don’t park there. #sar — PCSD Search and Rescue (@PCSD_SAR) April 18, 2020

They are urging the public to follow good hiking safety practices while maintaining proper social distancing.

Officials say if you're heading out to the trail know your limits, bring plenty of water and be aware of your surroundings.