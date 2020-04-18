Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 4:55AM MST until April 18 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MST this

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Southeastern one-third of Fire weather zone 151

and southern two-thirds of Fire weather zone 152.

* TIMING…Noon today through 7 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS…Sustained 20-foot southwest to west winds of 15 to 25

mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum relative humidity values between

9 and 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the

potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA…Visit

weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or are expected to develop. A

combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and dry

vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire

growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the

field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.