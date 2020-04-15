Yebonga the rhino celebrates 47th birthday at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON - A special rhino at Reid Park Zoo celebrated a big birthday on Wednesday - Yebonga turned 47 years old!

According to zoo officials, the southern white rhino is currently 16 years older than the median life expectancy for the that rhinoceros species.

In celebration of her big milestone, Yebonga spent the day doing exactly what she loves to do - investigate pungent smells like patchouli and lemongrass growing in her habitat.

