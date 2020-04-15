Papermill explodes in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The operators of a paper mill in Maine say no one was injured in an explosion that shook the ground and produced a plume of black smoke that was visible for miles around.

The explosion rocked the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, about 70 miles north of Portland, around noon Wednesday. Emergency responders rushed to the mill, and the state fire marshal planned an investigation.

Police said the cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear. The mill had been sold in February by Ohio-based Verso Paper to Pixelle Specialty Solutions of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.